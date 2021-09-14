-
The Detroit Lions have fired coach Jim Caldwell.Detroit made the move Monday, dismissing a coach who received a multiyear contract extension before the…
It’s time to check in with Michigan Radio sports commentator, John U. Bacon. For Tigers fans, the baseball season is over. There won’t even be that…
Michigan Radio’s sports commentator John U. Bacon joins us again for this week’s sports roundup.Wolverines take down the GophersThe University of Michigan…
The Lions have won only one game this year, and in their most recent game, Matt Stafford suffered 13 hits, seven sacks, and the Lions went from a 17-6…
The Detroit Lions introduced the team's new head coach today.Jim Caldwell comes to the Lions after being part of two Super Bowl-winning teams. He also led…