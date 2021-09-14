-
The Republican candidates for governor have been battling it out for months. There’s more money being spent on the Republican primary than in recent years…
New campaign finance reports suggest this year’s governor’s race may end up being the most expensive in Michigan history.The August primary will select…
With just two weeks left before the August 7 primary, a top contender for the Republican nomination for governor is under fire over how often he shows up…
Candidates for Michigan governor in next month’s primary are sharply divided, along party lines, when it comes to legalizing recreational marijuana.In…
The four Republicans and three Democrats running for governor appeared on a stage together for the first time today.The biggest flashpoint came when…
The four Republicans who want to be your next Governor held a debate last night in Grand Rapids on WOOD TV. It was the first time Attorney General Bill…
We are now a year away from Election 2018. It’s the time when the concept of who a candidate might be is starting to create the reality of who that…
A doctor from Saginaw Township is the first candidate for governor to file petition signatures to appear on the ballot next year.Doctor Jim Hines filed…
Believe it or not, Michigan’s 2018 race for governor is underway.Jim Hines has been an obstetrician-gynecologist for 30 years. Now, he’s also a Republican…