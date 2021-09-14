-
The Detroit Tigers have the fourth-highest payroll in major league baseball, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox.…
-
There's a labor shortage in West Michigan. Construction jobs are going unfilled. We look at what that means for the housing industry and the economy as a…
-
Tiger manager Jim Leyland brought the Detroit Tigers to the American League Championship Series for the last three years.But Saturday night's elimination…
-
Update 2:00 p.m.Here's the video from the press conference:11:30 a.m.It's official. Jason Beck writes for MLB.com:10:36 a.m.It's not official yet, but…
-
"I hope you enjoyed me as much as I enjoyed you." - Jim Leyland in a statement to fansHere are some of the significant numbers from Leyland's career as an…
-
The Detroit Tigers take on the Oakland A’s in today's game three of their American League Division Series.The teams are tied one-one in the best of five…
-
Jim Leyland will stay on as Tigers’ manager for at least one more year.Leyland signed a one-year contract while all of his coaching staff have been…
-
The odds makers are picking the Detroit Tigers, but the San Francisco Giants are a loose bunch.They fought off three elimination games on their way to the…
-
The Detroit Tigers today announced contract extension for manager Jim Leyland and general manager David Dombrowski. Leyland received a one year extension.…