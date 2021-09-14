-
District judges want Gov. Snyder to drop his opposition to bills that would get rid of so-called driver responsibility fees. They say the fees are ruining…
-
The United States Senate voted Wednesday to confirm Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen to the Sixth U.S. Court of Appeals. Larsen was nominated to…
-
The owners of the Ambassador Bridge scored a big victory this week. The Canadian government has finally given the Detroit International Bridge Company…
-
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen faced members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee today. The committee held a hearing on Larsen’s nomination…
-
Joan Larsen faces a tangled path to a plum spot on a federal appeals court. The only thing standing in her way is Michigan’s two U.S. Senators.Joan Larsen…
-
Attorney General Bill Schuette says the Michigan schools superintendent can't withhold state aid from school districts with American Indian mascots or…
-
UPDATED @ 8:48 on 5/9/17Michigan Supreme Court Justice Joan Larsen has been chosen by President Trump to serve on the Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.…
-
DETROIT (AP) - Two judges from the Detroit-area are challenging Michigan Supreme Court justices Joan Larsen and David Viviano. The two races are the most…
-
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder appointed Joan Larsen to the Michigan Supreme Court today.Larsen will replace outgoing state Supreme Court justice Mary Beth…