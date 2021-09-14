-
King Solomon Baptist Church in Detroit is hosting a job fair today that hopes to attract ex-offenders and people battling addiction. Rev. Charles Williams…
-
To afford an average two-bedroom apartment in Michigan, you would need to make $15.16 an hour, according to a recent study done by the National Low Income…
-
The unemployment rate in Detroit is nearly double the statewide rate. Detroit residents need jobs. But too few people have marketable skills. What does it…
-
Even with the unemployment rate at 7.5% in Michigan, employers say they still can’t find the skilled workers they need to fill available jobs.But other…
-
These days, workplaces of all kinds from radio stations to corporate offices are filled with interns, mainly unpaid interns.So imagine that you have such…
-
The latest "report card" on jobs in America points to a country continuing to recover from the Great Recession.The national unemployment rate fell to…
-
The graduation ceremonies are over, the caps and gowns stored in the back of the closet, and the photos of college grads and proud family members are…
-
For those who are searching for jobs, Grand Rapids might be an ideal location to begin your search.2012 was a phenomenal year for the city in terms of job…
-
U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow will introduce a bill next week to prevent companies from getting tax write-offs for moving overseas.Currently businesses can…
-
Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm will serve as a senior adviser to the Pew Charitable Trusts’ efforts to promote clean energy policies, the…