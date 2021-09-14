job creation

-
The Next IdeaWhen it comes to having a 21st-century workforce, Southeast Michigan is in the midst of a “perfect storm.”During years of economic decline,…
-
The Next IdeaWhen we think of nonprofits, we often think of them helping people or working for causes that improve our quality of life but are difficult…
-
The Next IdeaSilicon Valley churns out apps to “change the world,” but whose world are they really changing? How do we know if these new technologies are…
-
The federal government this week closed its annual application period for H-1B visas after applications exceeded the annual cap of 65,000.Some Michigan…
-
The Next IdeaWhen people think of Michigan, a number of iconic images come to mind – a long assembly line, acres of cherry orchards, miles of gorgeous…
-
The Next IdeaEvery American family has a genesis story about how they came to be in this country: escaping a cruel despot, searching for elusive riches,…
-
The Next IdeaYou may have never heard of Joseph Schumpeter, an eccentric Austrian economist who taught at Harvard in the 1930s and '40s. But to those of…
-
We are hearing it a lot this election cycle: Gov. Rick Snyder says he's created 300,000 private-sector jobs. His Democratic opponent, Mark Schauer,…
-
It’s been a big week for Michigan’s auto industry.A report from Business Leaders for Michigan revealed a plan to bring 100,000 automotive jobs to the…
-
This week in Michigan politics: Medicaid in the Senate, Snyder in Israel, Mike Duggan off the ballotThis week in Michigan politics, Jack Lessenberry and Emily Fox discuss the state of Medicaid expansion in the Michigan Senate, Governor Snyder's trade…