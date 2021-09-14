-
The state of Michigan will take a major step toward normal as most state COVID-19 restrictions are lifted on Tuesday. But many businesses continue to…
It’s a laborless Labor Day for many Michiganders as the coronavirus pandemic continues to shutter businesses across the state.The spectre of a second…
Michigan’s unemployment rate remains high, but it’s getting better.The state’s May unemployment rate was 21.8%. That’s down 2.8 percentage points from the…
Some Democratic state lawmakers and activists say now is the time to permanently extend and expand unemployment benefits in Michigan.Since the beginning…
Michigan’s jobless rate is hanging below 4 percent.Michigan’s November unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.9 percent. The…
Michigan's unemployment rate in January was unchanged from the 4.7 percent rate recorded in December.Figures released Thursday by the Michigan Department…
Michigan’s unemployment rate ticked up last month.The number of people with jobs increased in Michigan in November (up 11,000). But so did the number of…
Michigan’s unemployment rate fell a half percentage point in May.Michigan’s jobless rate fell to its lowest level last month since December of 2000 to…
Michigan’s monthly job rate has dropped slightly, to 4.6%. But it’s not because more people are working. The one-tenth of a percentage point is because of…
Laws that ban criminal background questions on job applications have backfired, according to a study from the University of Michigan and Princeton…