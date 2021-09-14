-
Flint residents will not be a water bill next week. But instead, they’ll get a statement showing a state credit.The state gave Flint $30 million to help…
Flint’s water crisis is affecting the city’s plans for next year’s budget.The mayor outlined the city’s financial future to the city council last…
Beginning next month, the city of Flint plans to again disconnect water customers who aren’t paying their bills. The first shutoff notices are going out…
Fewer and fewer people are paying their water bills in Flint. Flint’s water bill collections are down by $1.75 million since a judge issued an injunction…
The city of Flint has hired a new chief financial officer with experience with troubled city finances.Jody Lundquist comes to Flint from Benton Harbor,…