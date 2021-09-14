-
It is the end of multiple eras for sports fans in Michigan and specifically metro Detroit. Last night, the Detroit Red Wings played their final game at…
-
The clock is ticking on Joe Louis Arena.The Detroit Red Wings' final season at the Joe is down to just a handful of games. Next season finds them on the…
-
It's been called "Brawl in Hockeytown." Some call it "Fight Night at the Joe."On March 26, 1997, Darren McCarty of the Detroit Red Wings punched, then…
-
Detroit has reached a settlement with its last major holdout creditor in bankruptcy court.Bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Corporation holds $1.1…
-
Now that the Detroit Red Wings are going to get a new home in 2016, Joe Louis Arena seems destined for the wrecking ball. And that is focusing fresh…
-
For the past 35 years, "Hockeytown" in Detroit has meant the on Detroit's Riverfront. But " The Joe's" days as the home of the Detroit Red Wings are…
-
With a 5-4 vote, the Detroit City Council has narrowly approved a controversial lease deal for the Detroit Red Wings at Joe Louis Arena.The lease is…
-
I’ve talked before about the sweetheart deal that the city of Detroit gave Mike Ilitch in connection with the new hockey stadium and entertainment complex…
-
The Detroit Red Wings’ owners will keep renting Joe Louis arena through at least 2015, according to a proposed lease presented to the Detroit City Council…