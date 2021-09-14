-
Updated 11:02am 1/24:Michigan State University Trustee Joel Ferguson is apologizing for comments he made about the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case on a…
-
Michigan State University trustees clashed today over a trustee’s recent outing of a whistleblower in a sexual assault case involving the school’s…
-
A federal lawsuit alleges the chairman of Michigan State University’s Board of Trustees is running a “racketeering enterprise” in Lansing. The suit…
-
Developers signed an agreement to build a quarter-billion dollar housing and retail complex in Lansing today.Now they just have to figure out how to build…