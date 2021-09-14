-
John Beilein has resigned as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers, just 54 games into his first year with the team and in the NBA after nearly 30 years as a college coach. Beilein will be reassigned to a different role within the organization, according to a Wednesday Cavs press release.
-
Usually in this business we hear rumors, feel tremors, or flat-out get tipped off that big news is about to break. Not this time.When University of…
-
University of Michigan men's basketball coach John Beilein reached a deal Sunday to coach the Cleveland Caveliers.Tom Wywrot, associate director of U-M…
-
University of Michigan men’s basketball coach John Beilein has probably reached his greatest heights – which is saying something.Since 2012 Beilein’s…
-
The University of Michigan Wolverines tip off in the national semi-final of the NCAA men’s basketball championship against Loyola-Chicago Saturday.The…
-
College basketball is so corrupt, the FBI itself felt it had to investigate it, busting a bunch of coaches this past fall. But that’s not the case here in…
-
If you’re a fan of college basketball, there’s nothing better than March Madness, the massive 68-team single-elimination tournament that determines the…
-
The madness of March is here, and Michigan and Michigan State both have big games today in the Big Ten tournament. Michigan needs to beat Big Ten champion…
-
Once Tom Izzo got Michigan State’s basketball team rolling in the late ‘90s, the Spartans dominated the state for more than a decade.Izzo’s teams have…
-
At age 16, Austin Hatch from Ft. Wayne, Indiana was looking forward to a bright future as a University of Michigan basketball recruit.Here he is talking…