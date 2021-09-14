-
Pillar of the civil rights movement. Champion of the underdog. Fighter for Detroit.That’s how people who attended the late Congressman John Conyers’…
-
Stateside: Legacy of John Conyers; labor’s future after GM strike; Rachael Denhollander’s new memoirToday on Stateside, Rachael Denhollander, one of the hundreds of women and girls abused by disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar, joined us to talk about…
-
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders rallied his supporters Sunday during a raucous campaign stop in Detroit.But before many in the crowd got…
-
Former Democratic Michigan Congressman John Conyers has died. The one-time dean of the House of Representatives was 90 years old.Conyers first ran for…
-
You have to spend money to make money ... or so the old saying goes. Most members of Michigan’s Congressional delegation are spending tens, and sometimes,…
-
The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that John Conyers III won’t be among the official field of candidates running for his father’s vacant seat in…
-
The son of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers is asking a judge to order that his name be placed on this summer's Democratic primary ballot.The Detroit News…
-
The son of former U.S. Rep. John Conyers will not have his name printed on the Aug. 7 Democratic primary ballot to replace his father. Wayne County Clerk…
-
A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit that challenged Governor Snyder’s plans to hold a special election to fill ex-Congressman John Conyers’ vacant…
-
Westland Mayor Bill Wild has officially added his name to the growing list of candidates to replace former Congressman John Conyers.Wild is a Democrat…