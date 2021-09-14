-
State Attorney General Dana Nessel wants to talk with former Michigan State University interim president John Engler. The interview would be part of…
Stories about the Larry Nassar scandal have been published in a magazine for Michigan State University alumni, months after campus officials spiked the…
Today on Stateside, a conversation about what it would take to get Michigan to rethink its approach to public transit. Plus, why the traditional A-F…
After two months of trying to negotiate an interview between the Michigan attorney general’s office and former interim MSU President John Engler, things…
Satish Udpa, Michigan State University’s Executive Vice President for Administration and a former Dean of the College of Engineering, will man the helm at…
They say timing is everything.Just last week, Michigan State University Trustee Dianne Byrum seemed resigned to Interim President John Engler sticking…
John Engler has resigned as Michigan State University's interim president, nearly one year after taking the job. Engler sent his letter of resignation to…
Today on Stateside, the pressure is mounting for John Engler to step down as interim president of Michigan State University after he made comments about…
A member of Michigan State University's Board of Trustees says the school's interim President John Engler will resign.Engler is under pressure over his…
Interim President John Engler's efforts to try to shepherd the school through a turbulent time had been undercut by a year of scandal.