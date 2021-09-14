-
Michigan Senator Gary Peters is returning to the Senate for a second term.Peters, a Democrat, defeated Republican challenger John James in a tight…
Michigan’s junior Democratic Senator Gary Peters has won reelection to the U.S. Senate—eking victory out of a razor-thin margin. Before the election,…
With nearly 20 days to go until the November election recent polls show Democratic Senator Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James as neck and…
The spending on the race for U.S. Senate could reach $100 million. The campaigns of Republican John James and incumbent Democrat Gary Peters together have…
A new report predicts the presidential and congressional races in Michigan may draw nearly $150 million dollars in TV ad spending.Simon Schuster is the…
Stateside: Protesters clash with DPD; immigrant experiences; investigation into John James’ businessToday on Stateside, protests in Detroit over police brutality have been peaceful for weeks. That changed this past Sunday when police arrested protesters.…
Today on Stateside, a super PAC funded by the DeVos family has raised $800,000 to unseat Democratic U.S. Senator Gary Peters. We talk about how spending…
If you’ve been online recently, chances are you’ve seen a few political ads popping up in your social media feeds. Behind the scenes, big money is flowing…
Republican businessman John James of Michigan says he will challenge first-term Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters in 2020 in a key state for President…
Tim Suprise of Kalamazoo lived up to his name this week, when he was featured in campaign videos for both the Republican and Democratic U.S. Senate…