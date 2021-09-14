-
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that Dr. Joneigh Khaldun has accepted a new position and will be replaced by a high-ranking physician within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
-
Michigan's top doctor says she's "very concerned about the upcoming school year." That's after several districts announced last week they would not be…
-
State and local health departments are stepping up efforts to get Michiganders to wear masks amid rising COVID-19 cases.On Wednesday, the Michigan…
-
The number of new COVID-19 infections in Michigan continues to rise. Over the past four days the state has averaged 441 new cases, nearly triple the…
-
Michigan has achieved its lowest infant mortality rate in the state's recorded history, according to an announcement this week by the Michigan Department…
-
On March 10, 2020, Michigan identified the first two known cases of COVID-19 in the state. In the year since, more than 650,000 Michiganders have…
-
State health department officials say they want more COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Michigan with longer hours. Officials with the Michigan Department of…
-
Today on Stateside, Michigan has reached over one million COVID-19 vaccinations. We explore what this milestone means, and the work ahead. Plus, the…
-
This weekend, a convoy of trucks rolled out of the Pfizer manufacturing plant in Portage, carrying the first doses of the freshly-FDA-approved COVID-19…
-
State health officials are watching to see how Thanksgiving holiday gatherings may affect COVID-19 case rates.The state recommended people avoid…