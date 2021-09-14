-
A journalist from metro-Detroit who has been detained at a prison in Myanmar for more than a month remains unharmed, according to a call with staff of the…
-
Today, on Stateside, we break down the numbers from the U.S. Census and what they mean for redistricting in Michigan. Plus, a conversation with longtime…
-
After more than 30 years in Detroit broadcast journalism, award-winning reporter Vickie Thomas says she’s ready to start a new chapter. She retired from…
-
Today on Stateside, the “veepstakes” are over and the presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee is not Gretchen Whitmer. U.S. Senator Kamala Harris…
-
Despite all the shifts in national consciousness over the past couple of weeks, we can still say that people of color are deeply underrepresented in…
-
Stateside: The pandemic isn’t over yet; bilingual site fills news gap; police and qualified immunityToday on Stateside, Michigan has experienced a drop in COVID-19 cases these past few weeks, but over the weekend, case numbers slightly increased again.…
-
Today on Stateside, bribes, kickbacks, lavish spending of union dues and federal bailout money. We hear about the recent Detroit News investigation that…
-
Today on Stateside, we talk to Paul Mitchell, who represents Michigan’s 10th District, about his view on the impeachment proceedings against President…
-
Emilio Gutierrez Soto was a journalist in Mexico reporting on the military’s behavior during a drug cartel crack down. He sought asylum in the U.S. in…
-
This week, 3,000 journalists from around the world come to Detroit for the annual convention of the National Association of Black Journalists. The NABJ…