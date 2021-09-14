-
A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking damages for Flint residents from the banks that handled the bonds for the Karegnondi Water…
JPMorgan Chase announced it will invest an additional $50 million to aid in Detroit’s economic recovery. This is the latest in a series of investments…
People protesting the Dakota Access Pipeline rallied in Grand Rapids Thursday. They want people to move money out of banks that support the project.“We’re…
Detroit is one of three U.S. cities getting what’s called a “Chief Service Officer.”It’s part of an initiative led by former New York Mayor Michael…
As part of its five-year investment in Detroit, JPMorgan Chase conducted a study of the current state of the city's job force.It released the report…
JPMorgan Chase is lending some of its people to development-boosting efforts in Detroit.12 JP Morgan employees will spend much of this month working with…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss the latest with the Detroit bankruptcy including political push back from the Koch brothers…
First on Stateside, we take a look at the "Grand Bargain" in Detroit. The state has taken a big step closer to putting money down to help Detroit.…
This week brought a $100 million boost to Detroit from JPMorgan & Chase.Having a titan of Wall Street come to the Motor City with that big bag of money…
For a lot of people, Jamie Dimon will forever be linked to the mortgage crisis that hit Detroit as hard as any city.But there was no mention of that at…