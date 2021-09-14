-
The governor’s office is accepting applications for Washtenaw County’s 14A District Judge position. This is after the retirement of the previous judge,…
-
There’s always a debate as to whether judges should be appointed or elected. The one thing everyone agrees on, at least in theory, is that judges should…
-
Michigan could have some older judges on the bench if a measure in Lansing moves ahead.A recently introduced resolution to eliminate the age limit for…
-
? Thirty-five years ago this spring, President Jimmy Carter nominated Detroit attorney Avern Cohn to be a federal judge.High-tech meant IBM selectric…
-
A former Jackson County district judge has pleaded guilty to four counts of willful neglect of duty. The charges are misdemeanors.The Michigan Supreme…
-
You're supposed to keep an open mind when sitting as a juror in a trial. If you can't, it's definitely not a good idea to broadcast your prejudices about…