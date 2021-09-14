-
Gov. Rick Snyder has signed legislation that opens the door for raising Michigan judges' pay after 15 years of stagnant judicial salaries.Judges' salaries…
-
Some Michigan judges could see a boost in future paychecks, under a bill that cleared the state Legislature this week.Right now, pay for lower-court…
-
Washtenaw County District Judge J. Cedric Simpson could soon be out of a job.The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission this week recommended Simpson be…
-
Michigan Supreme Court Justice Diane Hathaway has been charged with bank fraud just a few days before quitting the state's highest court. The charge was…
-
You probably haven’t thought much about this, but in addition to the candidates for President and Congress and everything else this November, there are…
-
Michigan’s top judicial official said the state has too many judges, and some of their positions should be eliminated. Michigan Supreme Court Chief…
-
Does Michigan need fewer judges? The chief justice of the state supreme court thinks so, and so does the governor.Yesterday, a new study by the state…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-973504.mp3How much do you know about Michigan’s Supreme Court, and how someone…