judicial misconduct

The Michigan Judicial Tenure Commission has filed a formal complaint against 53rd District Court judge Theresa Brennan for numerous allegations of…
The Michigan Supreme Court is considering making changes to rules about how complaints against judges are handled. And critics say some of the changes…
A former Jackson County district judge has pleaded guilty to four counts of willful neglect of duty. The charges are misdemeanors.The Michigan Supreme…
INKSTER, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is extending the deadline for a report on possible misconduct by a Detroit-area judge.Sylvia James, a…