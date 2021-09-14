judith levy

-
A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking damages for Flint residents from the banks that handled the bonds for the Karegnondi Water…
-
Three days of hearings focused on the fairness of a $641 million settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis have come to an end.Thursday’s…
-
A long line of Flint residents told a federal judge Tuesday that they are being victimized again by the massive water crisis legal settlement.Since the…
-
On Monday, a federal judge held the first of three days of hearings into objections to a $641 million settlement of Flint water crisis civil lawsuits.More…
-
People will have the opportunity this week to raise objections to a proposed settlement of civil claims tied to the Flint water crisis.Starting Monday, a…
-
Part of the $641 million Flint water crisis settlement might be in jeopardy.McLaren Flint Hospital agreed to contribute $20 million to the settlement. The…
-
In the final few days before Monday’s deadline to opt-in or opt-out of the settlement, people stood in long lines outside the Flint water settlement law…
-
Monday is the deadline for people to register for the $641 million Flint water crisis master settlement.As of a week ago, more than 33,000 people had…
-
Attorneys are asking a judge to set aside nearly a third of the proposed $641 million civil settlement tied to the Flint water crisis for lawyer fees.They…
-
A federal judge is granting preliminary approval of a $641 million settlement of many of the civil lawsuits tied to the Flint Water Crisis.The settlement…