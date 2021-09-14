July 4th profiles

-
In honor of July 4th, we asked immigrants across Michigan what America means to them. Abdo Najy shared his story.Abdo Najy has just recently completed his…
-
In 2004, Koffi Itito fled his home country of Togo, leaving behind his family and life as he knew it.“I left to save my life,” Itito said.While the West…
-
In honor of July 4th, we asked immigrants across Michigan what America means to them. Linda Steinke shared her story with us.Her family came to the U.S.…
-
In honor of July 4th, we asked immigrants across Michigan what America means to them. A young woman from Mexico shared her story with us.For some, the…