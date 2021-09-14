-
Federal prosecutors said they will ask an appeals court to reinstate genital mutilation charges that were thrown out last month by a Detroit federal…
Federal prosecutors have filed new charges in a female genital cutting case against Michigan doctor Jumana Nargawala and seven other defendants. The case…
A federal judge has dismissed a sex charge against two Detroit-area doctors accused of performing female genital mutilation on young girls.Doctors Jumana…
This post has been updated on 9/20/2017 to include a response from Jumana Nagarwala's attorney, Shannon Smith.A federal judge has granted bond to a…
A federal judged today denied a bond motion for a Detroit-area doctor at the center of a female genital cutting case.This motion would have allowed Dr.…
A Michigan doctor at the center of a female genital mutilation case could lose parental rights of her children.Doctor Jumana Nagarwala and two other…
Two people charged with female genital mutilation were denied bail by a federal judge in Detroit today.Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar both…
A not-guilty plea has been entered for a Detroit-area doctor charged with performing genital mutilation on two Minnesota girls in a first-of-its-kind case…
Two Detroit-area doctors and a third person were indicted by a grand jury today.Dr. Fakhruddin Attar and his wife Farida Attar are being charged with…
A Detroit-area doctor and his wife are returning to court on Wednesday to see if they'll be released from jail while facing charges in an investigation of…