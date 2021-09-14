-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The outgoing chief justice of Michigan's Supreme Court is pushing to move the state's jury duty system to one that eases wait times.…
-
Yesterday should have been a day of ultimate triumph for Michigan Republicans. Mitt Romney became the first native Detroiter in history to be nominated…
-
A judge says the names and hometowns of jurors will only be known by lawyers in the upcoming corruption trial of former Detroit Mayor Kwame…
-
The Michigan Supreme Court will hear a case tomorrow where an African-American man claims he was denied a fair trial because of a computer error. The…
-
http://stream.publicbroadcasting.net/production/mp3/michigan/local-michigan-976302.mp3Last night I was filling up my car in western Wayne County, when a…
-
Beginning this fall, people serving on Michigan juries will be allowed to play a more active role in the pursuit of justice. The Michigan Supreme Court…
-
You're supposed to keep an open mind when sitting as a juror in a trial. If you can't, it's definitely not a good idea to broadcast your prejudices about…