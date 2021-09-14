-
A new report from the Trust for America's Health says drug overdose deaths among juveniles in Michigan tripled within a decade.According to the report,…
Drug test and unemployment bill moves forward"People who fail or refuse to take a drug test as part of a job search could see their unemployment benefits…
DETROIT (AP) - A federal judge says all Michigan inmates serving no-parole sentences for murder committed as juveniles are entitled to a chance at…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a bill to make it easier for people to wipe juvenile crimes off their record.The new law will allow…
The University of Michigan Law School hosted a panel on life sentences for juveniles on Monday. In Michigan, a first-degree murder conviction results in…
A federal judge will hear the state’s request to dismiss a lawsuit challenging state law that allows juveniles offenders to be sentenced to life without…