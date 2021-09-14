-
The state says it’s moving to revoke the license of a juvenile detention center outside Saginaw, after finding evidence of abuse.The details of the…
The ACLU of Michigan has settled a lawsuit with the Flint Police Department and an after-school program run by the Flint-Genesee Chamber of Commerce.The…
An Oakland County judge has released a fifteen-year-old girl from probation, in the apparent last twist in the controversial case of the girl known as…
An Oakland County Judge under fire for incarcerating a 15-year-old Black girl over a probation violation has denied a motion to release her.The girl is…
They wanted Grace to be able to hear them. That’s what organizers of Sunday’s protest outside the Children’s Village juvenile detention center in Oakland…
Public pressure is mounting to free a 15-year-old Black girl sent to Oakland County juvenile detention for not doing her homework.The girl is known only…
Today on Stateside, can Bernie Sanders pull off another surprise upset in Michigan's primary next month? Also, the state settles a case over juvenile…
Bills that would raise the age of the juvenile court’s jurisdiction from 17 to 18-years-old are one step closer to the governor’s desk.This means that…
The state of Michigan is offering grants to local governments to help reduce racial disparities in their juvenile justice systems.To qualify, one thing…
Hundreds of young men in Michigan say they were sexually assaulted while serving time in adult prisons when they were still teenagers. The state's…