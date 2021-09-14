juvenile lifers

-
For years, states around the country had laws that made a sentence of life without the possibility of parole mandatory for children who committed serious…
Today, on Stateside, an impending crisis among Michigan’s home care workforce and others in direct care. Plus, what the Supreme Court's ruling on Juvenile…
The Michigan Supreme Court has agreed with an Appeals Court ruling that denied a retrial in a first-degree murder conviction of an 18 year-old…
Michigan prisoners serving life sentences without the possibility of parole for crimes they committed as juveniles will receive resentencing hearings “as…
Today on Stateside, a conversation with the head of Michigan’s environmental agency on its recent rebranding, and on changing a culture some have accused…
The state House Judiciary Committee is considering changes to the law that requires juveniles charged with serious crimes in Michigan to be tried and…
Three Jackson County men who were serving life without parole for murders they committed as minors will be re-sentenced.MLive reports that all three men —…
The 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that Michigan cannot deny credits for good behavior to prisoners who were sentenced to life without…
(Editor's note: We recommend you listen to the story before reading.)It was December when Rick Tholen was killed. He was working at M&J Grocery in Grand…
The Michigan Supreme Court says judges, not juries, have the sole power to decide whether someone under 18 gets life in prison without parole.The 4-2…