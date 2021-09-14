juvenile offenders

-
For years, states around the country had laws that made a sentence of life without the possibility of parole mandatory for children who committed serious…
The state of Michigan has reached an $80 million dollar settlement with former juvenile inmates who say they were sexually abused in the prison system.It…
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy hopes to channel some first time young offenders into a new mediation program and away from the criminal justice…
The state House Judiciary Committee is considering changes to the law that requires juveniles charged with serious crimes in Michigan to be tried and…
(Editor's note: We recommend you listen to the story before reading.)It was December when Rick Tholen was killed. He was working at M&J Grocery in Grand…
A federal appeals court appears to be on the side of Michigan prisoners seeking credit for good behavior.A judge recently struck down a law that…
A judge has struck down a law that bars some Michigan prisoners from getting credit for good behavior.The decision could clear the way for faster parole…
A judge sentenced four teenagers to a program at a youth treatment center for throwing rocks and sandbags onto I-75 near downtown Toledo and killing a…
The Michigan Supreme Court says it will settle whether juries - instead of judges - have the sole power to decide whether someone under 18 gets life in…
Juvenile first-time offenders whose mothers don't get involved in their legal proceedings are much more likely to commit another crime, according to a new…