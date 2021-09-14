juvenile prisoners

-
After a years-long battle, two class-action lawsuits against the Michigan Department of Corrections have reached a settlement. The lawsuits were brought…
The state House Judiciary Committee is considering changes to the law that requires juveniles charged with serious crimes in Michigan to be tried and…
A judge has struck down a law that bars some Michigan prisoners from getting credit for good behavior.The decision could clear the way for faster parole…
The Michigan Court of Appeals says inmates sentenced to prison as children can sue the state over allegations they were beaten and sexually abused. The…
More than 360 Michigan inmates have been dealt a setback.The prisoners were all sentenced to automatic life without parole as teenagers. The U.S. Supreme…
The Michigan State Police have wrapped up a nearly year-long investigation into who really killed four people in a Detroit home one September night in…
There are roughly 42,000 men and women serving time in prison in the state of Michigan. They all have stories of how they got there, ranging from poor…
Thanks to an opinion handed down Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, some 350 Michigan prison inmates woke up today with a new view on life.In a…
The Michigan appeals court has ruled in favor of the state and dismissed a major class-action lawsuit by young prisoners who said guards failed to stop…