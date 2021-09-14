-
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says she wants to use federal COVID relief funds and a surprise increase in state tax revenue to invest more in public education…
The initial unaudited 2020 fall enrollment count is down by roughly 53,000 students from last fall's count for Michigan's K-12 school districts and public…
Republicans and Democrats in the state House have come to an agreement on the state’s K-12 education budget.The details won’t be released until tomorrow…
A $57 billion spending plan that boosts base K-12 funding and road construction has been approved by the Michigan Legislature.The budget, which takes…
Enrollment in Michigan K -12 schools will likely fall more than 9 percent by the year 2025, compared to the year 2013, according to the National Center…