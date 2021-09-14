-
Kalamazoo city commissioners are set to vote on a $214 million budget at a meeting Tuesday.The proposed budget includes spending that’s about 5% higher…
Kalamazoo City commissioners have accepted an apology by City Manager Jim Ritsema.He admitted Monday night that he didn't tell the Commission and the…
The city of Kalamazoo is still undecided on whether it will allow recreational marijuana shops to open in the city.So it’s holding a public workshop to…
Bronson Park sits across from Kalamazoo’s City Hall. Tuesday night it was full of people, music and tents.But by Wednesday morning, it had police officers…
Update: 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 19Kalamazoo police officers arrived at Bronson Park this morning to clear the park of homeless people and protestors.The city…
Some Parchment residents might be using bottled water for longer than they had hoped. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality found high levels…
Parchment residents now have a solution to the ongoing water contamination there.The Kalamazoo city commission voted unanimously to approve a contract to…
The city of Kalamazoo will now have more money at its disposal -- half a billion dollars more.The Kalamazoo City Commission last night approved a gift…
Kalamazoo City Commissioners voted Monday night in support of a public-private partnership they hope will stabilize the budget, lower property taxes and…
Kalamazoo has struggled with balancing its budget, and finding enough money to invest in new programs.Mayor Bobby Hopewell wants to accept a private…