Kalamazoo police

Kalamazoo’s Public Safety Department says it’s investigating after an officer shot and injured a man on the city’s north side early this morning.The…
Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Karianne Thomas is resigning.Her resignation comes after criticism of how the department has handled Black Lives Matter…
Perhaps you’ve heard news stories about police arriving on the scene and mistaking someone with autism or a mental illness as a violent threat. Sometimes…
Have you ever seen an old movie where police officers are “walking the beat” in a neighborhood? It turns out foot patrols are more than just a movie…
What would it be like if the people of a community saw their police officers not just in crisis or in response to a crime, but in relaxed, friendly…
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Police in Kalamazoo are testing body cameras that attach to officer uniforms to record video and audio.The Kalamazoo Gazette…
Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are making dramatically fewer traffic stops. Chief Jeff Hadley says the data reflect a change in the department’s…
African-American drivers are more than twice as likely to get pulled over than Caucasian drivers in the City of Kalamazoo. That’s according to a study the…
Kalamazoo’s Public Safety Department is conducting a study to see if its officers unfairly target racial and ethnic minorities.The study is not being…