-
Keeping COVID-19 related disruptions out of the classroom will be a big focus for educators and administrators this school year. With no statewide mask…
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools has been doing remote virtual learning since September, when the school year began. As the district enters its third trimester,…
-
A number of public schools in West Michigan received threats of violence in the past couple of weeks. District leaders in Kalamazoo, Parchment, Portage…
-
Kalamazoo police say a 14-year-old city resident posted the original online threat of violence that closed Kalamazoo’s Loy Norrix High School on…
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools will be open Tuesday despite another round of threats made against specific schools online Monday night.Yesterday the district…
-
The Michigan Board of Education chose Kalamazoo Public Schools Superintendent Michael Rice to be the next state Superintendent of Public Instruction.Rice…
-
The Kalamazoo Promise reaches a milestone this June.This is first class of graduating seniors that have gone from kindergarten through high school with…
-
Restorative discipline practices could be helping Kalamazoo’s public school district.Kalamazoo Public Schools did not expel any kids during the 2017-2018…
-
Kalamazoo Public Schools wants every student to see someone who looks like them in a book. That's why it's adding books to school classrooms to reflect…
-
A recent report from the University of Michigan Poverty Solutions finds the state has one of the largest populations of homeless students in the country.…