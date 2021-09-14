-
Some Michigan residents are saying no to a potential development along the Kalamazoo River in Saugatuck.The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality…
Federal environmental regulators want to remove the Otsego City Dam in Allegan County in an effort to clean up toxic chemicals left behind by the paper…
It was April of 2010 when Enbridge Line 6b ruptured, spilling more than a million gallons of Canadian heavy crude oil into a creek near Kalamazoo. It was…
U.S. EPA announced Friday it will consolidate and cap one-and-a-half-million cubic yards of old industrial waste in Kalamazoo. It’s been dubbed a…
Crews hired by Enbridge are back at work along the Kalamazoo River again this month.In 2010, an Enbridge pipeline broke near Marshall, spewing about a…
The Environmental Protection Agency is hosting a meeting in Kalamazoo tonight to get feedback on its proposed plan to clean up a 22-mile section of the…
Today, the state of Michigan announced a settlement with Enbridge Energy over the largest inland oil spill in American history.The state’s $75 million…
KALAMAZOO (AP) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced it will be several more years before cleanup work begins on the next phase of an…
The most recent round of environmental DNA sampling on the Kalamazoo River showed no evidence of genetic material from Asian carp, according to the…
Terri Lynn Land ads pulled, Asian carp DNA, and the Supreme Court's decision on gay marriage rulingsThis Week in Michigan Politics, Emily Fox and Jack Lessenberry discuss GOP groups pulling their ads supporting Terri Lynn Land, Asian carp DNA found in…