A man who carried out a shooting spree in Kalamazoo three years ago is headed to prison for life.48-year-old Jason Dalton killed six people and seriously…
Jury selection is expected to wrap up Monday in the trial of Jason Dalton.Dalton is accused of shooting eight people, six of them fatally, as he drove…
This week marked one year since a mass shooting in Kalamazoo County. A part-time Uber driver, Jason Dalton, is facing charges. The shooting spree killed…
One year ago today, Kalamazoo found itself in the cross hairs of gun violence. Jason Dalton is charged with the shooting spree that left six people dead…
Within 48 hours of the tragic shootings this February, the Kalamazoo area community responded. Individuals and business within the community began to give…
After an Uber driver shot 14-year-old Abbie Kopf and seven others in Kalamazoo in February, the "warrior princess" has made an impressive recovery after…
A man accused of killing six people in southwestern Michigan has been found competent to understand the murder charges against him and assist his…
When a mass shooting takes place in the United States, it is the duty of the media to report the news. However, a recent article in Mother Jones cites…
Jason Brian Dalton had a 4.73 out of 5 star rating on Uber. Dalton had passed the ride-hailing company’s background checks. Dalton had no prior criminal…
Just a few weeks after the Kalamazoo shooting, Gene Kopf, the father of a survivor of the tragedy, asked the Democratic presidential candidates in their…