Early next week, officials plan to begin a temporary change to Flint's drinking water source.Flint’s tap water will soon become a mix of water from the…
A federal judge heard arguments Tuesday in a lawsuit seeking damages for Flint residents from the banks that handled the bonds for the Karegnondi Water…
Monday, the Flint city council may reconsider a contract to build a back-up drinking water source.Saturday was the 6th anniversary of the Flint Water…
After years of construction, water from Lake Huron soon will begin flowing into Genesee County through the KWA pipeline.The Karegnondi Water Authority…
Genesee County plans to build a new section of pipeline, which will allow Flint to continue getting its tap water from Detroit while the county makes the…
Preparing Flint’s water plant to treat water from a new Lake Huron pipeline will take a few years.Problems at the water plant helped to create Flint’s…
Federal, state, and Flint officials sat down behind closed doors at city hall on Monday to discuss ways to respond to questions about the city’s planned…
Flint residents will continue to drink water from Detroit well into next year.While Republican Presidential nominee Donald Trump was making the rounds in…
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Federal officials say it will take at least three months of testing before Flint can distribute water from a new pipeline in the in…
Earlier this week, Stateside's Cynthia Canty spoke with Wayne State University professor Peter Hammer about a paper he wrote which argued that the…