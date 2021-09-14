-
A whistleblower lawsuit against ousted Macomb County clerk Karen Spranger recently settled for a combined $110,000, according to multiple news…
-
Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith announced his office has filed larceny felony charges against former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger.Spranger is…
-
Things are getting back to normal at the Macomb County Clerk's office, less than five months after Karen Spranger was removed from office.Spranger's…
-
Macomb County has a new clerk, for now.The county’s circuit court judges unanimously picked longtime county employee Kathy Smith to temporarily head the…
-
Democrat Steve Bieda of Warren had been running to replace U.S. representative Sandy Levin, who's retiring.Now Bieda is running for Macomb County clerk.In…
-
In a surprise to no one, former Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger is not quietly accepting her fate after being removed from office last week.Spranger's…
-
The twists keep coming in the case of ousted Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger, as the county’s elected leaders gathered Tuesday to call for “stability”…
-
Macomb County Clerk Karen Spranger took office in January 2017, and there's been non-stop drama surrounding her ever since.That drama hit a new high…
-
Karen Spranger is no longer the Macomb County Clerk and Register of Deeds.A judge ruled Tuesday that Spranger was not legally elected, and therefore can…
-
