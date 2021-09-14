kathie dunbar

-
Lansing is not yet Michigan’s next "sanctuary city."After two and half hours of passionate, though civil, public comment, the Lansing city council decided…
Lansing mayor denies directing his re-election campaign staffers to donate to city council candidateThe Michigan Secretary of State’s office is investigating allegations that Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero’s re-election campaign may have violated state…
It took a marathon session Monday night, but the Lansing city council finally has a new council president. The eight-member council is evenly divided into…
A sharp division among Lansing city council members kept the council from taking its first required step this year during a meeting today. The division…
There’s mixed news today concerning the city of Lansing’s budget crisis. City leaders have been trying to figure out how to deal with a projected 20…