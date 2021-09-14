-
Keith Allard and Ben Graham, the two ex-staffers of former Representatives Todd Courser and Cindy Gamrat, filed a federal whistleblower lawsuit against…
-
One of the most unusual political races this election is playing out in Grand Rapids. It’s the story, the saga that is the race for the 76th State House…
-
The race to become the next state representative for Grand Rapids’ 76th District is getting even weirder. It’s now a four-way race between…
-
More people are lining up to oust Democrat-turned-Republican State Representative Roy Schmidt. Another candidate is kicking off his campaign Monday…