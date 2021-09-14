keith creagh

-
In a sign that the Flint water crisis is possibly nearer its end than the beginning, the state of Michigan is closing more than half of the bottled water…
For more than 40 years, royalties from oil and mineral rights on State of Michigan-owned land have gone to the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. The…
State officials are looking at ways to improve their response to Flint’s water crisis, almost three years after the disastrous decision to pump water from…
It’s been almost six months since the Flint Water Task Force blamed the culture of the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality for the Flint water…
The head of Michigan’s Department of Environmental Quality says the agency will be taking a much closer look at how cities across the state are testing…
The head of Michigan’s environmental regulatory agency says he won’t take any more administrative action against state employees involved in the Flint…
The state’s health director says an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Genesee County did not get the attention it deserved from his agency. He says it…
The Michigan Department of Agriculture is, now, officially the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. Governor Rick Snyder announced in November…