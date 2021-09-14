Ken Sikkema

-
Today, where do bills still passing through the Michigan Legislature stand as we head into the final week of the lame-duck session? Plus, we speak to two…
-
The Michigan Legislature will return from summer break next week, and Republicans are discussing the potential of adopting two proposals headed to the…
-
The State of Michigan received some good news and some bad news this week. Projections show income tax revenue over the next couple of years will likely…
-
Two sticking points in Lansing lately are prisons and infrastructure.Governor Snyder is calling for an increase in spending for prisons of nearly $1,500…
-
A House committee has approved a package of bills to expand the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to cover the governor and the legislature, with a few…
-
When it comes to Michigan politics, two of this week's biggest topics were a proposal to mandate that employers let workers earn paid sick time and an…
-
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder released his budget proposal this week, and there's a lot of discussion about how the state's money will be spent, or not…
-
This week, Republicans and Democrats in Lansing seem to agree that it’s time to expand the state’s open record laws to cover the governor and the…
-
It's been a busy week in the world of politics. For instance: Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette was accused of posturing, and President Donald Trump…
-
The new Michigan legislature was in session this week, and there has been no shortage of topics to discuss.To help sort through it all in Stateside's…