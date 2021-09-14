kendall williams

-
At one point, Circuit Court Judge Geoffrey Neithercut leaned back in his chair and said "Wow."A court hearing today looking into irregularities with a…
-
Witnesses in court today agreed there are issues with signatures on a recall petition against Flint mayor Karen Weaver. However, it remains unclear…
-
A judge wants to hear testimony from a handwriting expert in the next few days before deciding if a recall election against Flint’s mayor can take place…
-
A recall petition against Flint Mayor Karen Weaver cleared a major hurdle today. The Genesee County Board of Electors voted two to one to approve language…