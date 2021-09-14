-
The Kent County Sheriff says federal immigration officials have decided not to renew a contract to hold its detainees at the Kent County jail.The county…
-
The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is changing its policy on cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.That’s after ICE detained a Kent…
-
Jilmar Ramos-Gomez is a U.S. citizen. Born in Grand Rapids. He served in the Marines and saw combat in Afghanistan.And last month federal immigration…
-
A Kent County Board of Commissioners meeting had to be relocated earlier Thursday, because protestors caused too big of a ruckus, according to county…
-
Officials from the Kent County Sheriff’s Department say they believe they’ve encountered heroin laced with carfentanil in three separate cases this…
-
Law enforcement officials are concerned about iPhone cases that look like guns. Numerous websites sell the cases, but police officers are urging the…