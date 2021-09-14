kerry nelson

-
A federal judge may rule soon on whether to give the Flint city council more time decide on a future drinking water source for the city.Tuesday, attorneys…
-
Flint City Council members are accusing state officials of trying to bully them into signing a 30-year contract for the city’s tap water source.This week,…
-
The Flint city council voted tonight to extend the city’s tap water contract for another month. The council continues to balk at agreeing to a 30-year…
-
With pressure on them building, Flint city council members will sit down with their attorney Tuesday afternoon to discuss their options in their fight…
-
The president of the Flint city council says it may be time to review the council’s ethics policy after another council member was jailed for a probation…
-
The Flint city council today voted to override the mayor’s veto of next year’s city budget.The dispute over a miniscule amount of money threatened to…
-
Flint city council members say they need to know more about plans to upgrade the city’s water plant.Mistakes made treating water drawn from the Flint…
-
A garbage company involved in Flint’s trash pickup dispute is reportedly linked to a federal corruption probe in Macomb County.The Detroit Free Press…
-
The panel in charge of Flint’s exit from state oversight says the city council isn't ready yet.The Receivership Transition Advisory Board has extended the…
-
Update: 5:15 pm Monday, August 1st:On Monday, city officials reached an interim agreement with Republic to resume trash pickup, starting August 2. The…