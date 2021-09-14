-
Recipients of the Flint Promise scholarship will soon to be able to choose from two additional universities.Previously, Flint Promise scholarships could…
-
A major auto supplier is showing off technology it says will significantly improve engine efficiency.Delphi Technologies is developing a new system to…
-
She may be busy with her double major in Mechanical Engineering and Engineering Physics, but Kettering University student Ruth Willet always finds time…
-
Flint is getting millions of dollars from the federal government to help reclaim former auto plant sites.Buick City and Chevy in the Hole were once major…
-
Kettering University wants to help faculty and staff members buy houses in Flint.The university's Employee Home Purchase and Renovation Assistance program…
-
It's no secret that the city of Flint is wrestling with huge challenges. A water crisis, high crime rates and a shrinking population.But, despite its…
-
A former home of Michigan’s auto industry will soon train future automotive engineers.Kettering University is moving ahead with plans to turn part of…
-
A plan to shrink the size of the Carriage Town historic district in Flint is running into opposition from people who live in the neighborhood.Carriage…
-
Kettering University in Flint is developing technology that may soon change how doctors learn surgical procedures.Mehrdad Zadeh is Assistant Professor of…
-
FLINT, Mich. (AP) - Kettering University is getting a $15.5 million pledge from the C.S. Mott Foundation, the largest such gift in the school's…