Todd Courser’s 182-page lawsuit is “like a bad dream that won’t go away,” says State House Speaker Kevin Cotter.“It’s unfortunate that Mr. Courser hasn’t…
Summer vacation is now just a fond memory for students in Michigan's schools -- and our state lawmakers. We sat down today with state House Speaker Kevin…
A top state official does not expect divisions over the Democratic Party’s pick for president will affect the party’s chances of winning control of the…
Michigan’s House speaker says he doesn’t want the focus on Donald Trump to take away from the Republicans' need to protect their majority in the state…
The Michigan state House narrowly passed a bill to bail out Detroit Public Schools tonight. But critics complain the plan does more for charter schools…
A Michigan U.S. Senator says a federal aid package for Flint might move through Congress quicker if state officials tap the rainy day fund and budget…
This week, Michigan lawmakers are expected to continue discussing ways to spend more money to fix state roads. It’s estimated the state has to come up…
A plan to boost road funding by about $1 billion a year could clear the state House this week.House Speaker Kevin Cotter, R-Mt. Pleasant, is pushing a…
The Michigan Legislature is entering another round of negotiations to raise money for Michigan’s roads, following a decisive defeat of Proposal 1.Jennifer…
Last week’s defeat of Proposal One means the billion dollar question of how to pay for Michigan’s roads remains unanswered.Lawmakers were quick to say…