Detroit has illegally collected millions of dollars in parking ticket fines since 2014, according to a federal lawsuit filed last week.In April 2014,…
Mike Duggan knows politics.That’s partly why Detroit’s mayor is alleging that former Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr misled him about the city’s pension…
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan recently made some significant claims against the city's former Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr. Duggan accused Orr and his team of…
Former Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr was back in town Tuesday for an “exit interview” before the Detroit Economic Club.Orr reiterated that municipal…
DETROIT (AP) - Detroit's emergency manager says the city no longer will be in a financial emergency when it officially exits bankruptcy. That means Kevyn…
This Week in Michigan Politics, Emily Fox and Jack Lessenberry discuss whether the legislature will be able to come up with a plan to fix Michigan's roads…
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr took the stand again Tuesday in the 22nd day of the city’s bankruptcy trial.Orr testified mostly about Detroit’s…
Detroit residents met Monday night for a discussion on how to move forward after the elimination of Citizens District Councils (CDCs).CDCs have been…
Detroit emergency manager Kevyn Orr will continue testifying today in Detroit’s bankruptcy trial.Orr, a bankruptcy lawyer, took the stand for the first…
This Week in Review, Jack Lessenberry and Rina Miller discuss the latest polls for Michigan’s governor and U.S.Senate races, Detroit’s decision to keep…