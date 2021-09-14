kewadin lansing casino

-
Lansing’s mayor does not expect long-stalled plans for a casino in downtown Lansing are going to become a reality.The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa…
-
Plans for new tribal casinos in downtown Lansing and Romulus have hit a roadblock.The U.S. Department of the Interior has turned down a request from the…
-
Next month’s presidential election is causing some concern for those backing a proposed casino in downtown Lansing.More than two years ago, the Sault Ste.…
-
An Upper Peninsula Indian tribe has taken a major step toward building a casino in Lansing.The Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians Tuesday formally…
-
As expected, Michigan’s attorney general has dropped an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court asking the court to block a Lansing casino project.But the legal…
-
A U.S. Supreme Court decision this week may pave the way for casino gambling in Michigan’s capitol city.Lansing mayor Virg Bernero says a $245 million…
-
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Supreme Court says Michigan can't block the opening of an American Indian casino.The high court on Monday disagreed with state…
-
A federal appeals court has lifted an injunction that was standing in the way of a casino in downtown Lansing.The Sault Ste Marie Tribe of Chippewa…
-
Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero says he wants four more years in office. He formally announced his campaign today. “I’m telling you folks … Lansing is on the…
-
Backers of a proposed casino in downtown Lansing are asking a federal appeals court to toss out a legal ruling that threatens to bring their plans to a…