kidnapping

Six years and three months.That is how long Ty Garbin has been sentenced to serve in federal prison for his role in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor…
A federal grand jury issued a new superseding indictment Wednesday over the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The indictment charges three…
Two brothers accused of plotting to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer will have to keep wearing electronic tethers as they await trial.A judge made the…
A trial for five men accused of planning to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer has been postponed for seven months to give defense lawyers more time to…
Federal prosecutors may be considering additional charges for use of “weapons of mass destruction” in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen…
Federal prosecutors have reached a plea agreement with one of the men charged in the alleged plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Under the…
One man has decided to plead “guilty” for his role in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor.A total of 14 men have been charged for the alleged plot –…
Today on Stateside, reviewing the year in Michigan politics. We take a look back at this hectic year for Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state lawmakers,…
A Jackson County judge lowered the bond amount today for one of the 14 men charged in the alleged plot to kidnap the governor.The bond amount for Pete…
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has had an exceptionally challenging year. She issued executive orders to lock down much of the state's economy in order to deal…