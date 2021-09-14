kids with special needs

-
Flint Community Schools has scored a victory in a fight to get more money for special education.A state Education Department official is recommending…
-
Flint Community Schools Superintendent Derrick Lopez filed a formal complaint earlier this month with the Genesee Intermediate School District over…
-
Flint voters will decide in March if they will support a millage that will help eliminate their school district’s deficit.On Wednesday night, the school…
-
Flint school district officials are putting off decisions on closing some district schools.Flint Community Schools are facing a multi-million dollar…
-
Michigan is the only state failing to meet enough special education requirements to need intervention, according to a recent evaluation by federal…
-
Ten years ago, two women from west Michigan started something called the "Best Prom Ever." They were Sparta High School special education teacher Renne…
-
LANSING - Auditors say the state was moderately effective in monitoring Michigan school districts to ensure they have effective special education…
-
Hunter Gandee will go for a walk this weekend.That might not seem noteworthy. You might be planning on doing the same.But starting Saturday morning, the…